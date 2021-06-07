Aya Kanno Finishes Storyboard for Final Chapter of Requiem of the Rose King Manga

Manga creator Aya Kanno revealed on her Twitter account last Friday that she has finished drawing the storyboard for the final chapter of her Requiem of the Rose King ( Bara-Ō no Sōretsu ) manga. Kanno also stated she is considering writing a side story or prequel for the manga once the main series has ended, but did not confirm a new serialization.

The manga's dark fantasy story adapts Shakespeare's Richard III. Viz Media licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Richard's father, the patriarch of the House of York, is poised to become king of medieval England during the bloody Wars of the Roses. But just as success is imminent, he is abruptly cut down. Plunged into despair, Richard acts out in revenge and must face a powerful and beautiful new enemy.

Kanno ( Otomen ) launched the manga in Akita Shoten 's Monthly Princess magazine in October 2013, and the manga's 15th compiled book volume shipped on March 16. Viz Media published the 13th volume in November 2020.

Kanno and artist Kineko Abekawa launched a spinoff of the manga titled Tokimeki! Bara-Ō Gakuen (Throbbing! Rose King Academy) in Monthly Princess on January 4.

The manga is inspiring a television anime adaptation.