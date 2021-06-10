Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story Anime's 2nd Season Premieres This Summer

Main cast, staff returns with new key visual posted

The official website for the Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story television anime announced on Thursday that the second season will premiere this summer. The website also confirmed the returning cast and staff, and debuted a new key visual:

The original game's story, a spinoff of the Puella Magi Madoka Magica anime, takes place in the burgeoning city of Kamihama. Guided by a strange power, magical girls gather in this town and battle with a new power drawn from witches. Iroha Tamaki arrives in this town and joins other magical girls to search for her missing younger sister Ui. Before long, Homura Akemi also arrives in the town. "If I can understand the mystery of this town, maybe I can save Kaname."

The first anime season premiered in Japan on January 4, 2020 at 24:00 (effectively January 5 at 12:00 a.m.). The anime's initial home video schedule had listed 13 episodes.

Funimation , Crunchyroll , and HIDIVE streamed the first Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story season as it aired. Funimation began streaming the anime in Japanese with English subtitles on January 4, 2020. Crunchyroll began streaming the anime that January 11, and new episodes premiere a few days after they air in Japan. HIDIVE began streaming the anime in the U.S. and Canada also that January 11, and new episodes streamed on Saturdays.

Gekidan Inu Curry ( Doroinu ) is serving in both the chief director and series script supervisor roles. Puella Magi Madoka Magica series director Yukihiro Miyamoto is returning to serve as assistant director. Madoka Magica chief animation director Junichirō Taniguchi is also returning in the same role, plus serving as character designer. Takumi Ozawa is composing the music. Puella Magi Madoka Magica director Akiyuki Simbo is returning from Madoka Magica , but as animation supervisor instead. SHAFT is producing the anime. The trio TrySail performed the first season's opening theme song "Gomakashi" (Deception), while the duo ClariS performing that season's ending theme song "Alicia."

The game launched for iOS and Android devices in August 2017, and is free to play with optional in-game purchases. A manga adaptation launched in August 2018, and a stage play adaptation featuring members of the Keyakizaka46 idol group ran from August to September 2018.

The English version of the game shut down all operations on September 29.

Source: Comic Natalie