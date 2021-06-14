Legend of Mana Remastered Game's Opening Cinematic Video Streamed

Game launches for PS4, Switch on June 24; on PC on June 25

Square Enix revealed the opening cinematic movie for its Legend of Mana remastered game on Sunday during its E3 livestream event.

The game will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on June 24, and on the PC via Steam on June 25. Players will be able to alternate between the original soundtrack or newly rearranged music.

Legend of Mana ( Seiken Densetsu : Legend of Mana ) is the fourth game in Square's Mana/ Seiken Densetsu RPG series, after Trials of Mana , and it debuted on the PlayStation in 1999.

The Seiken Densetsu franchise marked its 25th anniversary in 2016. The original Seiken Densetsu -Final Fantasy Gaiden- ( Final Fantasy Adventure ) game debuted for Game Boy in 1991. Square released the Seiken Densetsu 2 ( Secret of Mana ) game for Super Famicom (SNES) in Japan and North America in 1993. Square released the Seiken Densetsu 3 action role-playing game for Super Famicom in 1995.

Square Enix released a remake of the original game for PlayStation Vita as well as iOS and Android devices in Japan in 2016. The English version of the game simultaneously launched for iOS and Android devices under the title Adventures of Mana .

Square Enix also released Collection of Mana for Switch in English digitally in June 2019, and a physical release shipped in August 2019. The release includes the first three games in Square Enix 's Seiken Densetsu ( Mana ) series. The collection launched physically and digitally as Seiken Densetsu Collection for Switch in Japan in June 2017. Square Enix released its remake of Seiken Densetsu 3 as Trials of Mana for PS4, Switch, and PC in April 2020.

The Seiken Densetsu : Rise of Mana game launched for iOS and Android devices in 2014, and Square Enix released the game for PlayStation Vita in 2015.