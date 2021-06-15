Rebuild of Welcome to the NHK Sequel Novel Releases in English

Sequel novel originally released in Japanese on May 16

TKMT books released Rebuild of Welcome to the NHK , the sequel novel to Tatsuhiko Takimoto 's Welcome to the NHK ( NHK ni Yōkoso! ) novel, in English on Sunday. The sequel novel is approximately 30 pages long and is available digitally on Amazon and Gumroad.

The work was originally released for sale in Japanese as part of the Elites vol.3 publication at the "32nd Literature Flea Market Tokyo" event on May 16. The publication also featured an interview with Takimoto.

Takimoto published the original novel about a shut-in and the girl who reaches out to him in 2001.

Tokyopop released the Welcome to the NHK novel in English in 2007, and released Kendi Oiwa 's manga adaptation in 2006-2008. Viz Media later published the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Twenty-something-year-old Satou, a college dropout and aficionado of anime porn, knows a secret – or at least he thinks he does! Believe it or not, he has stumbled upon an incredible conspiracy created by the Japanese Broadcasting Company NHK . But despite fighting the good fight, Satou has become an unemployed Hikikomori – a shut-in who as withdrawn from the world... One day, he meets Misaki, a mysterious young girl who invites him to join her special "project.” Slowly Satou comes out of his shell and his hilarious journey begins: filled with mistaken identity; panty shots; Lolita complexes--and an ultimate quest to create the greatest hentai game ever!

The original novel inspired a 24-episode television anime series in 2006. ADV Films and then Funimation released the anime in North America.