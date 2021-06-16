JAST BLUE States Lamento -Beyond the Void- Game 'May See Future Release'

Company had earlier stated it would not localize game "in the near future" after talks with

JAST BLUE announced on Twitter on Monday that "following a discussion with Nitro+CHiRAL ," it would "not be localizing" Nitro+CHiRAL 's Lamento - Beyond the Void visual novel "in the near future."

The company then stated on Twitter on Tuesday, "following further talks, the game is not entirely off the table, and may see future release."

The company had announced in 2018 that it would release the game as well as Nitro+CHiRAL 's togainu no chi and DRAMAtical Murder games.

Nitro+CHiRAL released Lamento - Beyond the Void - for PC in October 2006. A Windows 10 edition launched in September 2016. The game has inspired novels, drama CDs, and a manga.

Suguro Chayamachi launched a manga adaptation in 2008. Enterbrain 's B's-LOG COMIC and Comic B's-Log Air Raid magazines serialized the manga. Kadokawa shipped both compiled volumes of the manga in 2008 and 2010, respectively.

The story follows the protagonist Konoe, of the Ribika race, as he journeys through the forest to rid his village of the curse called the Void.



Source: JAST BLUE's Twitter account (link 2)