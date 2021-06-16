Sentai Filmworks Licenses 3 Mushibugyō Original Video Anime Episodes

Sentai Filmworks announced on Wednesday that it has licensed the three original video anime ( OVA ) episodes of the Mushibugyō anime. It will stream the anime in "select digital outlets" to audiences in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, Scandinavia, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and Latin America. It will also release the OVAs on home video.

The three OVA episodes were bundled with the 15th, 16th, and 17th compiled book volumes of Hiroshi Fukuda 's Jōjū Senjin!! Mushibugyō manga in July 2014, October 2014, and January 2015, respectively.

Fukuda's original action manga story is set in Edo-era Tokyo in the early 1700s. The eighth shogun Tokugawa Yoshimune ordered boxes to be installed so commoners can submit their thoughts. After hearing their voices, the shogun creates a new magistrate unit — Mushibugyō — to protect the people in the heart of the city. Each member is a specialist with unique fighting skills.

The manga's 26-episode television anime aired in 2013. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

Fukuda serialized the original Mushibugyō manga from 2009 to 2010, and Shogakukan compiled and published three book volumes. Fukuda launched his new Jōjū Senjin!! Mushibugyō manga, which revamps the basic story, in 2011. The manga ended in September 2017, and it had 32 volumes.

