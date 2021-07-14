NHK Warns of Possible Delays for Love Live! Superstar!!, Major 2nd, 'Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun', More Anime Due to Olympics

NHK 's anime Twitter account revealed on Wednesday that it may delay or change the air date of some of the anime that air on its NHK E-TV channel due to the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 event.

The following anime might have their episode dates changed or delayed:

NHK noted that as of right now, it plans to cancel the broadcasts of the above-listed episodes. The channel asks viewers to check program guides for the latest broadcast information.

The official Twitter account for Love Live! Superstar!! stated on Wednesday that the anime's third episode is currently planned to air on August 8.

The Tokyo Olympics were originally scheduled for July 24 to August 9, 2020, followed by the Paralympics from August 25 to September 6. They were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and rescheduled to July 23 to August 8, 2021 and August 24 to September 5, 2021, respectively.

The event staff announced in March that overseas spectators were banned from the event. Most of the events will have no domestic spectators either, due to the pandemic.