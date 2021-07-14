Voice Actress Hibiku Yamamura Recovers From COVID-19

Yamamura had tested positive on July 6

Voice actress Hibiku Yamamura announced on Twitter on Wednesday that she has recovered from the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and is able to return to work. She noted that her symptoms were mild.

Yamamura had taken a PCR test because she noticed something was wrong with her sense of smell on July 3. She tested positive on July 6, and her sense of smell was her only symptom.

Her talent agency Haikyo took measures to help Yamamura recover, and it is prioritizing the safety of others with input from the government and medical professionals, such as contact tracing.

Yamamura is the voice of Asuramaru in Seraph of the End: Vampire Reign , Kirara Amanogawa/Cure Twinkle in Go! Princess Precure , Azami Mochizuki in Sakura Wars the Animation , and Luluna in Kiratto Pri☆Chan . She voiced Haruna in Arpeggio of Blue Steel and also performed theme songs with Mai Fuchigami and Manami Numakura as the trio Trident.