Mieruko-chan Comedy Anime's English-Subtitled Video Unveils Cast, More Staff, Opening Song, October Debut

Kadokawa debuted the first full English-subtitled promotional video and second teaser visual (in visible and invisible versions) for the television anime of Tomoki Izumi 's Mieruko-chan horror comedy manga on Friday. The video announces the anime's main voice cast, additional staff members, and October premiere, and it also reveals and previews the anime's opening theme song.

The cast members are:

Sora Amamiya as Miko Yotsuya

as Miko Yotsuya Kaede Hondo as Hana Yurikawa, Miko's best friend

Ayane Sakura as Yulia Nikaidō, Miko and Hana's classmate



Amamiya sings the opening theme song "Mienai Kara ne!?" (Since You Can't See Them, Right!?)

Takahiro Majima ( Interspecies Reviewers ) and Shintarō Matsushima is serving as assistant director and directing assistant, respectively. Kana Utatane ( RE-MAIN ) is composing the music. The other newly announced staff members include:

The series will premiere in October on Tokyo MX , BS NTV , AT-X , and other channels. Kadokawa 's YouTube channel will host a special with the cast on July 28.

Yen Press publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

One day, Miko suddenly started seeing grotesque beings that others couldn't. Her response was not to run, not to face them, but to do everything she can to completely ignore them! Can she keep a straight face and continue her day-to-day life while surrounded by horrifying monsters?

Yuki Ogawa ( FLCL Progressive , Miru Tights , Interspecies Reviewers ) is directing the anime at Passione . Kenta Ihara ( Saga of Tanya the Evil , Cautious Hero , Shachibato! President, It's Time for Battle! ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Chikashi Kadekaru ( Juni Taisen: Zodiac War , For Whom the Alchemist Exists ) is designing the characters, and is also a chief animation director. Makoto Uno ( High School DxD Hero , Interspecies Reviewers ) is designing the monsters.

Izumi launched the manga on Kadokawa 's ComicWalker website in November 2018, and Kadokawa published the manga's fifth volume on March 22. Yen Press published the manga's second volume on February 23.