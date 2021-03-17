Mieruko-chan Horror Comedy Manga Gets TV Anime This Year

make anime about girl who ignores everyday encounters with horror monsters

Kadokawa announced on Thursday that Tomoki Izumi 's Mieruko-chan horror comedy manga is inspiring a television anime that will premiere this year. The anime's site unveiled a teaser trailer for the anime.

Izumi also drew an illustration to celebrate the anime's announcement.

Yen Press publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

One day, Miko suddenly started seeing grotesque beings that others couldn't. Her response was not to run, not to face them, but to do everything she can to completely ignore them! Can she keep a straight face and continue her day-to-day life while surrounded by horrifying monsters?

Yuki Ogawa ( FLCL Progressive , Miru Tights , Interspecies Reviewers ) is directing the anime at Passione . Kenta Ihara ( Saga of Tanya the Evil , Cautious Hero , Shachibato! President, It's Time for Battle! ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Chikashi Kadekaru ( Juni Taisen: Zodiac War , For Whom the Alchemist Exists ) is designing the characters, and is also the chief animation director. Makoto Uno ( High School DxD Hero , Interspecies Reviewers ) is designing the monsters.

Izumi launched the manga on Kadokawa 's ComicWalker website in November 2018, and Kadokawa will publish the manga's fifth volume on March 22. Yen Press published the manga's second volume on February 23.