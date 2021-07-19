Kakegurui's Homura Kawamoto Launches New Manga

Manga about isekai princess launches on August 19

This year's September issue of Akita Shoten 's Champion RED magazine announced on Monday that writer Homura Kawamoto ( Kakegurui ) and Zuzu Kamiya will launch a new manga titled Isekai no Hime to no Koi Bakuchi ni, Jinrui no Sonbо̄ ga Kakkatemasu (Humanity's Existence Depends on Love Gambling with Another World's Princess) in the magazine's next issue on August 19.

The story follows Ryumis (name romanizations not confirmed), the daughter of the Demon King from another world. Kazuki of the human world is entrusted with her, and should he accept this duty, he shall die, but if he refuses, the world will be destroyed.

Kawamoto and artist Aki Yamaguchi's new fantasy manga Isekai Tenseisha Goroshi -Cheat Slayer- ("Killing the People Reincarnated into the Other World -Cheat Slayer-") was canceled on June 28 after one chapter. The manga debuted on June 9 in Monthly Dragon Age .

The magazine's readers had pointed out similarities between the villains in the manga with particular characters in other works. In response, the editorial department reinspected the manga and determined that there would be problems with depicting characters with such similar likenesses as villainous, and thus may be viewed as intentionally denigrating particular works. The department apologized to creators of such works and others involved, and stated that it will pay more attention to prevent similar issues in the future.

Kawamoto and Tōru Naomura 's Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler manga launched in Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine in March 2014. Yen Press is releasing the manga in English. The manga inspired a television anime series that ran from July to September 2017 in Japan. The series premiered outside of Japan on Netflix in February 2018. The anime's second season premiered in January 2019, and Netflix began streaming the series in June 2019. The manga also inspired a 10-episode live-action show that premiered in Japan in January 2018. Netflix is streaming the series outside of Japan. A second season premiered in March 2019, followed by a live-action film in May 2019. A sequel live-action film was scheduled to open on May 12 after a COVID-19 delay, but delayed yet again to June 1 due to COVID-19 and the extended state of emergency in Japan.