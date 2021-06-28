Kakegurui Writer Homura Kawamoto's Isekai Revenge Manga Canceled After 1 Chapter

Cheat Slayer depicted villains with similar likenesses to other works' protagonists

The editors of Kadokawa 's Monthly Dragon Age magazine announced on Monday that writer Homura Kawamoto ( Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler ) and artist Aki Yamaguchi's new fantasy manga Isekai Tenseisha Goroshi -Cheat Slayer- ("Killing the People Reincarnated into the Other World -Cheat Slayer-") has been canceled after one chapter.

The magazine's readers had pointed out similarities between the villains in the manga with particular characters in other works. In response, the editorial department reinspected the manga and determined that there would be problems with depicting characters with such similar likenesses as villainous, and thus may be viewed as intentionally denigrating particular works. The department apologized to creators of such works and others involved, and stated that it will pay more attention to prevent similar issues in the future.

The story depicts a protagonist who casts judgment on the people who reincarnated into another world and indulge in cheat skills. It follows a villager named Lute who respects and wants to join the guild "Rebels Against God," which is comprised of people who reincarnated into the world and who fight against the Demon Lord's army. The story begins when one of the people Lute admires, Louis Crawford, appears.

The members of the guild feature notable physical similarities to characters from popular isekai series, such as That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime 's Rimuru, Sword Art Online 's Kirito, Overlord 's Ainz, KONOSUBA 's Aqua, and My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! 's Catarina.

The manga debuted on June 9 in Monthly Dragon Age .

The series was teased in May as a revenge story "coated in hate and desire," centering on a someone who slaughters all who reincarnate from another world.

