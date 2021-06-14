New Manga by Kakegurui Writer Takes Revenge Against Familiar Isekai Faces

Manga centers on killer of people reincarnated from another world

A new fantasy manga Isekai Tenseisha Goroshi -Cheat Slayer- ("Killing the People Reincarnated into the Other World -Cheat Slayer-") began serialization in the July issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Dragon Age magazine, which shipped last Wednesday. The manga is written by Homura Kawamoto ( Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler ) and features art by Aki Yamaguchi.

The story depicts a protagonist who casts judgment on the people who reincarnated into another world and indulge in cheat skills. It follows a villager named Lute who respects and wants to join the guild "Rebels Against God," which is comprised of people who reincarnated into the world and who fight against the Demon Lord's army. The story begins when one of the people Lute admires, Louis Crawford, appears.

The members of the guild feature notable physical similarities to characters from popular isekai series, such as That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime 's Rimuru, Sword Art Online 's Kirito, Overlord 's Ainz, KONOSUBA 's Aqua, and My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! 's Catarina.

The series was teased in May. It is described as a revenge story "coated in hate and desire," centering on a someone who slaughters all who reincarnate from another world.

Source: Comic Natalie