Kakegurui's Homura Kawamoto Launches New Manga in June

Manga centers on killer of people reincarnated from another world

The June issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Dragon Age magazine revealed on Saturday that Homura Kawamoto will launch a new manga titled Isekai Tenseisha Koroshi - Cheat Slayer (The Killer of the Reincarnated - Cheat Slayer) in the magazine's next issue on June 9. Kawamoto is writing the story, while Aki Yamaguchi is drawing the art.

The magazine teases the manga's story as a revenge story "coated in hate and desire," centering on a someone who slaughters all who reincarnate from another world.

Kawamoto and Tōru Naomura 's Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler manga launched in Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine in March 2014. Yen Press is releasing the manga in English. The manga inspired a television anime series that ran from July to September 2017 in Japan. The series premiered outside of Japan on Netflix in February 2018. The anime's second season premiered in January 2019, and Netflix began streaming the series in June 2019. The manga also inspired a 10-episode live-action show that premiered in Japan in January 2018. Netflix is streaming the series outside of Japan. A second season premiered in March 2019, followed by a live-action film in May 2019. A sequel live-action film is scheduled to open on May 12 after a COVID-19 delay.