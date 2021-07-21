BookWalker to Release She's Adopted a High School Boy! Manga on August 3

BookWalker Global announced on Tuesday that it has partnered with Kodansha USA Publishing to exclusively release Hideki's She's Adopted a High School Boy! ( Danshi Kōkōsei wo Yashinaitai Onee-san no Hanashi ) manga and a full-color edition of Soborou 's Why the hell are you here, Teacher!? manga titled Why the hell are you here, Teacher!? The A+ Full Color Lesson Book! .

The first three volumes of She's Adopted a High School Boy! and the Why the hell are you here, Teacher!? The A+ Full Color Lesson Book! manga will both launch on BookWalker Global on August 3.

BookWalker describes She's Adopted a High School Boy! :

When Minoru's parents ran out on him and their debt collectors started shaking him down, it was the kind lady next door who took him in. She offers to have him live with her, but she seems awfully excited about the idea...and suddenly Minoru's wondering just what he got himself into!

Hideki launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in April 2018. Kodansha shipped the 10th compiled volume of the manga on July 15.



BookWalker began publishing Why the hell are you here, Teacher!? in English on July 2020.

BookWalker describes Why the hell are you here, Teacher!? The A+ Full Color Lesson Book! :

Why the hell are you FULL COLOR, sensei?! (And why THOSE colors?!) We've pored through over a hundred chapters and selected the best breast-related episodes for full colorization! All your favorite memories of past teachers are here, depicted more vividly than ever before!

Soborou launched the erotic romantic comedy manga in 2016. Before that, Soborou published the manga as a series of one-shots under the title Golden Times . Kodansha released the 11th compiled book volume on November 6.

The television anime adaptation of the manga premiered in Japan in April 2019. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime and streamed it on HIDIVE and Crunchyroll . Sentai Filmworks also streamed an English dub and released the anime uncensored on home video. Several of the manga's volumes have bundled anime DVDs.

