New York Asian Film Fest Screens Tonkatsu DJ Agetarō, The Fable: The Killer Who Doesn't Kill, More Live-Action Films

The organizers of the New York Asian Film Festival announced that the event will screen the Tonkatsu DJ Agetarō , The Fable: The Killer Who Doesn't Kill, Zokki and From Today, It's My Turn!! ( Kyou Kara Ore Wa!! ) live-action films, and the Junk Head stop-motion feature film. Tonkatsu DJ Agetarō , Zokki, and The Fable: The Killer Who Doesn't Kill are making their North American premieres. Junk Head and From Today, It's My Turn!! are making their U.S. premieres.

The Fable and Junk Head movies will screen at the in-person event only, while the other three films will stream virtually.

The event will take place from August 6-22 in-person at the Film at Lincoln Center in New York City, and virtually online.

The live-action film of Ipyao and Yūjirō Koyama 's Tonkatsu DJ Agetarō manga opened in Japan in October 2020. The film was previously slated to open in Japan in June 2020, but was postponed as a preventive measure against the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The gag manga follows Agetarō Katsumata, a stupid but honest guy whose family has run a tonkatsu (breaded pork cutlet) restaurant for three generations. He's also a beginner club DJ.

The Fable: Korosanai Koroshiya , the second live-action film adaptation of Katsuhisa Minami's The Fable manga, opened on June 18.

In the manga, a fabled genius at killing resides somewhere hidden in Osaka. Taught since childhood to obey the orders of his boss, he is ordered to live in Osaka as a normal person for one year in order for the boss to lay low.

The live-action film adaptation of Hiroyuki Ohashi 's Zokki manga opened in Japan on April 2.

The original manga is a collection of some of Ohashi's earlier short manga works that he previously published independently, and contains many stories with humorous and pointed observations on life. Kanzen published the manga in two collected volumes in 2017.

The live-action film of Hiroyuki Nishimori 's gag comedy manga Kyou Kara Ore Wa!! opened in Japan in July 2020.

The film's cast members reprised their roles from the live-action series. Yūichi Fukuda (live-action Gintama , HK/Hentai Kamen , Super Salaryman Mr. Saenai ) returned from the series to direct the film. The film also inspired a television special that premiered on the same day the film opened.

The Fantasia International Film Festival will stream the new theatrical cut of Takahide Hori's Junk Head stop-motion project. This will be the new edit's North American premiere.

