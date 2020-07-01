Live-Action Kyō Kara Ore wa!! TV Special's Video Reveals July 17 Premiere

TV spinoff premieres on same day as upcoming live-action film

The official website for the live-action Kyou Kara Ore Wa!! television special, a spinoff from the upcoming Kyou Kara Ore Wa!! film, began streaming a promotional video on Thursday. The video reveals the special's July 17 premiere date in NTV 's Friday night "Kinyō Road Show!" programming block.

Yua Shinkawa and Hinako Sakurai star in the special as Nami and Shiori, respectively. Both are college students who fall in love with Katsutoshi Imai (Taiga Nakano).

The live-action film will also open in Japan on July 17. The film's cast members are reprising their roles from the earlier live-action series. Yūichi Fukuda (live-action Gintama , HK/Hentai Kamen , Super Salaryman Mr. Saenai ) is returning from the series to direct the film.

The film continues the story of the earlier live-action series. Fukuda directed the 10-episode live action series, which premiered on NTV 's Nichiyō Drama time slot in October 2018. The new series marked the first live-action adaptation for the manga in about 21 years.

The manga's story centers on the blond delinquent high school student Takashi Mitsuhashi. He is sly and holds "Whatever I do, I'll win!" as his creed. He forms a duo with Shinji Itō, a fellow high school student who is serious and dutiful with a strong sense of justice.

Nishimori's manga ran in Shogakukan 's Zōkan Shonen Sunday and Weekly Shonen Sunday magazines from 1988 to 1997. The series' 38 compiled book volumes have a total of more than 40 million copies in print. Nishimori launched a new "special edition" serialization of the manga in the Shōnen Sunday S magazine in November 2018.

The manga inspired an original video anime series in 1992, and Toei released a V-Cinema direct-to-video live-action series inspired by the manga from 1992 to 1997. The V-Cinema series' cast and staff also reprised their roles for a live-action film adaptation that debuted in 1994.

Sources: Kyō Kara Ore wa!! TV special's website, The Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web