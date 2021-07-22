Suspense Anime Summer Time Rendering Unveils 2022 Airing, New Visual

The official website for anime of Yasuki Tanaka 's Summer Time Rendering suspense manga opened on Thursday and announced the anime's 2022 television premiere. The website also posted a new teaser visual.

Publisher Shueisha describes the story:

Upon hearing of Ushio's death, Shinpei returns to his hometown of Wakayama City on Hitogashima and reunites with his childhood friend's family. The funeral goes smoothly, but under the surface something strange is brewing on the island. What mysteries await him on this secluded summer island?

In a message celebrating the initial anime announcement in January, Tanaka discussed going with the anime staff to scout locations in Wakayama prefecture. A real escape game was slayed to run at Wakayama's island of Tomogashima this summer, and a live-action adaptation is in the works.

Tanaka launched the manga on Shonen Jump+ in October 2017, and the manga's 13th and final volume shipped on April 2. Shueisha launched its MANGA Plus service with the English version of the manga in January 2019.