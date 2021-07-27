News
RPG Fudōsan Anime Unveils Visual, Staff
posted on by Alex Mateo
An official website for the television anime adaptation of Chiyo Kenmotsu's RPG Fudōsan (Real Estate) manga opened on Tuesday, and it unveiled the staff and a new teaser visual.
Tomoaki Koshida (Ikebukuro West Gate Park) is directing the anime at Doga Kobo. Yoshiko Nakamura (Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle) is in charge of series composition. Motohiro Taniguchi (My Sweet Tyrant) is designing the characters.
The four-panel manga follows Kotone, a mage who ends up working at a real estate agency in a fantasy world. Kotone helps various clients, from a necromancer to a guild receptionist raising a pegasus, find a place to call home.
Kenmotsu has been serializing the manga in Houbunsha's Manga Time Kirara Charat magazine since 2018, and Houbunsha published the third print volume on April 27.
Sources: RPG Fudōsan anime's website, Comic Natalie