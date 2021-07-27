RPG Real Estate Anime Unveils Visual, Staff

An official website for the television anime adaptation of Chiyo Kenmotsu 's RPG Real Estate ( RPG Fudōsan ) manga opened on Tuesday, and it unveiled the staff and a new teaser visual.

Tomoaki Koshida ( Ikebukuro West Gate Park ) is directing the anime at Doga Kobo . Yoshiko Nakamura ( Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle ) is in charge of series composition. Motohiro Taniguchi ( My Sweet Tyrant ) is designing the characters.

The four-panel manga follows Kotone, a mage who ends up working at a real estate agency in a fantasy world. Kotone helps various clients, from a necromancer to a guild receptionist raising a pegasus, find a place to call home.

Kenmotsu has been serializing the manga in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Charat magazine since 2018, and Houbunsha published the third print volume on April 27.