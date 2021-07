Aniplex of America Streams English-subtitled Trailer for New Puella Magi Madoka Magica -Walpurgisnacht: Rising- Anime Film

Aniplex of America began streaming on Friday an English-subtitled trailer for Puella Magi Madoka Magica The Movie: Walpurgisnacht: Rising - ( Gekijōban Mahō Shōjo Madoka Magica: Walpurgis no Kaiten ), the official sequel to the Puella Magi Madoka Magica The Movie Part 3: Rebellion film. The company teased that the film is coming soon, and it opened an English website.

The tagline for the new film is "Let's continue our story."

The anime film will feature a returning staff from the original anime series and films, including original creators Magica Quartet , chief director Akiyuki Simbo , scriptwriter Gen Urobuchi of Nitroplus , original character designer Ume Aoki , animation character designer Junichirō Taniguchi , composer Yuki Kajiura , alternate space designer Gekidan Inu Curry , and animation studio SHAFT .

The returning cast includes:

The original 12-episode Puella Magi Madoka Magica television anime premiered in January 2011, and Crunchyroll later streamed the series. The Puella Magi Madoka Magica the Movie Part 1: Beginnings and Puella Magi Madoka Magica the Movie Part 2: Eternal compilation films opened in Japan in October 2012, and then the Puella Magi Madoka Magica The Movie Part 3: Rebellion sequel film opened in October 2013. Aniplex of America released the television series, two compilation films, and the sequel film in North America. Funimation is also streaming the series, and it describes the story:

She has a loving family and best friends, laughs and cries from time to time… Madoka Kaname, an eighth grader of Mitakihara middle school, is one of those who lives such a life. One day, she had a very magical encounter. She doesn't know if it happened by chance or by fate yet. This is a fateful encounter that can change her destiny. This is a beginning of the new story of the magical witch girls!

A television anime adaptation of the Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story smartphone game premiered in January 2020. Funimation , Crunchyroll , and HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired. The anime's second season will premiere on TOKYO MX , Tochigi TV , Gunma TV , and BS11 on Saturday at 12:00 a.m. JST (effectively, Sunday). Funimation , Crunchyroll , and HIDIVE will all stream the anime. Funimation will begin streaming the anime this month in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Chile, and Peru. Crunchyroll and HIDIVE will begin streaming the anime on August 7 at 12:30 p.m. EDT. The third and final season, which has the subtitle Final Season -Asaki Yume no Akatsuki- (Dawn of Light Dreams), will debut at the end of 2021.

The smartphone game launched for iOS and Android devices in Japan in August 2017, and is free to play with optional in-game purchases. The English version launched in the United States and Canada on June 25, 2019. The English version of the game ended service last September.