My Hero Academia The Movie: World Heroes' Mission Film Earns 310 Million Yen on 1st Day

My Hero Academia THE MOVIE: World Heroes' Mission , the third anime film in the My Hero Academia franchise, earned approximately 310 million yen (about US$2.81 million) on its opening day on Friday, and sold approximately 240,000 tickets.

The film earned 229.2% more than the previous film in the franchise, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising , did on its first day. My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising opened in Japan in December 2019, and earned 422,479,000 yen (about US$3.86 million at the time) in its first three days. The film eventually earned 1.79 billion yen (about US$16.2 million by current conversion). The first film in the franchise, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes , earned a total of 1.72 billion yen after it opened in July 2018.

In the story of My Hero Academia THE MOVIE: World Heroes' Mission , a mysterious organization dedicated to the destruction of people with Quirks has issued a threat and set bombs all over the world. Pro Heroes and those in Hero Internships scramble to find the bombs. Deku, Bakugo, and Todoroki encounter Rody, a boy living in a mobile home in their designated area of Oseon, and end up working with him.

Original manga creator Kōhei Horikoshi again served as chief supervisor and original character designer. Theatergoers are receiving a "Vol. World Heroes" bonus manga volume. The manga volume is limited to one million copies.

Kenji Nagasaki returned from the television series and two previous films in the franchise to direct the new film at BONES . Other returning staff members include scriptwriter Yousuke Kuroda , character designer Yoshihiko Umakoshi , and composer Yuki Hayashi . Asian Kung-Fu Generation performed the film's theme song "Empathy" and the film's insert song "Flowers."

The My Hero Academia: Two Heroes film opened in Japan in July 2018. The second film, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising ( Boku no Hero Academia the Movie -Heroes: Rising- ), opened in Japan in December 2019. Funimation screened the film in the United States and Canada, where it ranked at #1 in the United States box office when it opened in February 2020.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web