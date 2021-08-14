×
Japan's Video Game Rankings, August 2-August 8

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Minecraft ranks at #1

Japan's Game Ranking: August 2-8

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 14,912 2,102,413
2 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Nintendo July 16 13,873 234,224
3 NSw Crayon Shin-chan: Ora to Hakase no Natsuyasumi - Owaranai Nanokakan no Tabi Neos July 15 13,798 156,274
4 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 13,615 3,958,065
5 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 12,282 2,734,231
6 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 10,927 2,300,976
7 NSw Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin CAPCOM July 9 10,135 205,463
8 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 8,978 4,367,573
9 NSw eBaseball Pro Baseball Spirits 2021: Grand Slam Konami July 8 8,950 159,492
10 NSw Game Builder Garage Nintendo June 11 8,925 200,100
11 NSw Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Nintendo February 12 8,248 836,565
12 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 6,780 1,952,132
13 NSw Miitopia Nintendo May 21 6,536 217,957
14 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 6,529 6,844,545
15 NSw Mario Golf Super Rush Nintendo June 25 6,057 161,785
16 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 5,077 762,996
17 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 4,974 4,099,325
18 NSw Monster Hunter Rise CAPCOM March 26 4,748 2,303,192
19 NSw Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Sega November 1, 2019 4,639 397,154
20 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 4,460 3,915,901

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, July 26-August 1
