Japan's Video Game Rankings, August 2-August 8
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Minecraft ranks at #1
Japan's Game Ranking: August 2-8
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|14,912
|2,102,413
|2
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD
|Nintendo
|July 16
|13,873
|234,224
|3
|NSw
|Crayon Shin-chan: Ora to Hakase no Natsuyasumi - Owaranai Nanokakan no Tabi
|Neos
|July 15
|13,798
|156,274
|4
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|13,615
|3,958,065
|5
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|12,282
|2,734,231
|6
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|10,927
|2,300,976
|7
|NSw
|Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin
|CAPCOM
|July 9
|10,135
|205,463
|8
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|8,978
|4,367,573
|9
|NSw
|eBaseball Pro Baseball Spirits 2021: Grand Slam
|Konami
|July 8
|8,950
|159,492
|10
|NSw
|Game Builder Garage
|Nintendo
|June 11
|8,925
|200,100
|11
|NSw
|Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
|Nintendo
|February 12
|8,248
|836,565
|12
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|6,780
|1,952,132
|13
|NSw
|Miitopia
|Nintendo
|May 21
|6,536
|217,957
|14
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|6,529
|6,844,545
|15
|NSw
|Mario Golf Super Rush
|Nintendo
|June 25
|6,057
|161,785
|16
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|5,077
|762,996
|17
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|4,974
|4,099,325
|18
|NSw
|Monster Hunter Rise
|CAPCOM
|March 26
|4,748
|2,303,192
|19
|NSw
|Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
|Sega
|November 1, 2019
|4,639
|397,154
|20
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|4,460
|3,915,901
Source: Famitsu