News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, July 26-August 1

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
NEO: The World Ends with You for Switch debuts at #1, for PS4 at #10

Japan's Game Ranking: July 26-August 1

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw NEO: The World Ends with You Square Enix July 27 18,799 18,799
2 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Nintendo July 16 18,620 220,351
3 NSw The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles CAPCOM July 29 14,460 14,460
4 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 13,914 2,087,501
5 NSw Crayon Shin-chan: Ora to Hakase no Natsuyasumi - Owaranai Nanokakan no Tabi Neos July 15 12,342 142,476
6 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 12,225 3,944,450
7 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 11,678 2,721,949
8 NSw Game Builder Garage Nintendo June 11 9,839 191,175
9 NSw Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin CAPCOM July 9 9,524 195,328
10 PS4 NEO: The World Ends with You Square Enix July 27 9,248 9,248
11 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 9,208 2,290,049
12 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 8,525 4,358,595
13 NSw eBaseball Pro Baseball Spirits 2021: Grand Slam Konami July 8 8,502 150,542
14 NSw Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Nintendo February 12 7,753 828,317
15 NSw Miitopia Nintendo May 21 7,517 211,421
16 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 5,881 6,838,016
17 NSw Mario Golf Super Rush Nintendo June 25 5,544 155,728
18 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 5,118 1,945,352
19 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 4,827 4,094,351
20 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 4,818 757,919

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, July 19-25
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives