News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, July 26-August 1
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
NEO: The World Ends with You for Switch debuts at #1, for PS4 at #10
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|NEO: The World Ends with You
|Square Enix
|July 27
|18,799
|18,799
|2
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD
|Nintendo
|July 16
|18,620
|220,351
|3
|NSw
|The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles
|CAPCOM
|July 29
|14,460
|14,460
|4
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|13,914
|2,087,501
|5
|NSw
|Crayon Shin-chan: Ora to Hakase no Natsuyasumi - Owaranai Nanokakan no Tabi
|Neos
|July 15
|12,342
|142,476
|6
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|12,225
|3,944,450
|7
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|11,678
|2,721,949
|8
|NSw
|Game Builder Garage
|Nintendo
|June 11
|9,839
|191,175
|9
|NSw
|Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin
|CAPCOM
|July 9
|9,524
|195,328
|10
|PS4
|NEO: The World Ends with You
|Square Enix
|July 27
|9,248
|9,248
|11
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|9,208
|2,290,049
|12
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|8,525
|4,358,595
|13
|NSw
|eBaseball Pro Baseball Spirits 2021: Grand Slam
|Konami
|July 8
|8,502
|150,542
|14
|NSw
|Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
|Nintendo
|February 12
|7,753
|828,317
|15
|NSw
|Miitopia
|Nintendo
|May 21
|7,517
|211,421
|16
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|5,881
|6,838,016
|17
|NSw
|Mario Golf Super Rush
|Nintendo
|June 25
|5,544
|155,728
|18
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|5,118
|1,945,352
|19
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|4,827
|4,094,351
|20
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|4,818
|757,919
Source: Famitsu