News
The [email protected] Cinderella Girls: Starlight Stage Game Gets DMM Games PC Browser Verison
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official Twitter account for Bandai Namco Entertainment and Cygames' The [email protected] Cinderella Girls: Starlight Stage smartphone game announced on Wednesday that the game will get a PC browser version on DMM Games' website this fall, with account linking between the smartphone and PC versions.
今秋、DMM GAMESにデレステが登場！— スターライトステージ (@imascg_stage) August 11, 2021
PCでもアイドルたちのプロデュースよろしくお願いします！
DMM GAMES版公式サイトにて事前登録受付中です！https://t.co/0qijatiFjF#デレステ pic.twitter.com/Qh6uZYHss8
Bandai Namco Entertainment and Cygames debuted the smartphone game in September 2015 as both a spinoff and a successor to Cygames' The [email protected] Cinderella Girls mobile phone game that originally released in 2011. While the older game broadly followed some of the mechanics of the original The [email protected] games, The [email protected] Cinderella Girls: Starlight Stage is played as a rhythm game.
The [email protected] Cinderella Girls is a spinoff of Bandai Namco Entertainment's larger The [email protected] franchise, which focuses on professional idols in the entertainment industry. The [email protected] Cinderella Girls focuses on all-new characters in the idol segment of a larger media conglomerate, as opposed to the original games' focus on an up-and-coming idol agency. The [email protected] Cinderella Girls inspired a television anime in 2015, as well as the [email protected] Cinderella Girls Theater series of anime shorts from 2017 to 2019.
Source: The [email protected] Cinderella Girls: Starlight Stage game's Twitter account via Otakomu
Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.