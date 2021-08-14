PC browser version debuts this fall with account linking with smartphone game

The official Twitter account for Bandai Namco Entertainment and Cygames ' The [email protected] Cinderella Girls : Starlight Stage smartphone game announced on Wednesday that the game will get a PC browser version on DMM Games' website this fall, with account linking between the smartphone and PC versions.

Bandai Namco Entertainment and Cygames debuted the smartphone game in September 2015 as both a spinoff and a successor to Cygames ' The [email protected] Cinderella Girls mobile phone game that originally released in 2011. While the older game broadly followed some of the mechanics of the original The [email protected] games, The [email protected] Cinderella Girls : Starlight Stage is played as a rhythm game.

The [email protected] Cinderella Girls is a spinoff of Bandai Namco Entertainment 's larger The [email protected] franchise , which focuses on professional idols in the entertainment industry. The [email protected] Cinderella Girls focuses on all-new characters in the idol segment of a larger media conglomerate, as opposed to the original games' focus on an up-and-coming idol agency. The [email protected] Cinderella Girls inspired a television anime in 2015, as well as the [email protected] Cinderella Girls Theater series of anime shorts from 2017 to 2019.

