Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl Remakes' Trailer Introduces Pokémon Hideaways

Games to feature Grand Underground, Super Contests, stickers

The Pokémon Company International revealed during its live-streamed Pokémon Presents program on Wednesday a new trailer for the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl remake games. The video previews gameplay, including the new Pokémon Hideaways featured in the Grand Underground. The trailer also highlights and confirms stickers, Super Contests, the Union Room, the ability for partner Pokémon to follow the trainer, and the newly added character outfit customization.

Pokémon Hideaways are a new feature in the remakes' Grand Underground. Within, Pokémon will roam about in the open, similarly to the franchise 's Switch games. The Pokémon that appear will vary depending on which statues players have placed in their secret base. Some Pokémon will only be available in hideaways.

The games are also inspiring a new Nintendo Switch Lite system that will launch on November 5.

The games will launch on November 19. The games will feature support for the Pokémon Home app in 2022.

ILCA ( Pokémon Home ) is developing the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl remakes. ILCA 's Yuichi Ueda and GAME FREAK 's Junichi Masuda are directing the games.

The original Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl games launched for the DS in Japan in 2006, and in the West in 2007.

The Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games shipped worldwide for the Switch in November 2019. The games sold more than 6 million copies in their first week to break the records for highest first-week sales of a Switch game and the fastest Switch game to reach 6 million units sold.



Source: Pokémon Presents stream