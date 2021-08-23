ASMR-Themed Short Anime '180-Byō de Kimi no Mimi o Shiawase ni Dekiru ka?' Reveals Cast

The official website for the original ASMR-themed television anime 180-Byō de Kimi no Mimi o Shiawase ni Dekiru ka? (Can I Make Your Ears Happy in 180 Seconds?) announced the show's main cast on Monday.

The show stars: (from left to right in top row and then in bottom row)

The anime will premiere in October. The story centers on Akari (nickname: Gekkō-san) who buys a dummy head mic and enters the world of ASMR. As her childhood friend, "you" also start to learn about ASMR as well.

ASMR or Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response is the nerve-tingling or relaxing sensation one gets in response to stimuli such as certain sounds or sights. As the title indicates, the short anime will let viewers experience various forms of ASMR in 180 seconds. In the story, the heroine challenges her classmates to share in her hobby of recording ASMR works.

This anime is the first full series that Yoshinobu Kasai ( Demon Lord, Retry! episode director) is directing, and INDIVISION and EKACHI EPILKA are producing the animation. Takayuki Noguchi ( Angel's 3Piece , Cinderella Nine , Girls Beyond the Wasteland , Higehiro ) is designing the characters.