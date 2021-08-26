News
Pokémon Center Stores Temporarily Close Due to COVID-19
posted on by Alex Mateo
Stores close on Saturday
The official Japanese website for the Pokémon Center stores announced on Thursday that the following stores will temporarily close starting on Saturday due to the ongoing state of emergency and the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) situation).
- Pokémon Center Sapporo
- Pokémon Center Tо̄hoku
- Pokémon Center Tokyo DX/Pokémon Cafe
- Pokémon Center Mega Tokyo/Pikachu Sweets
- Pokémon Center Shibuya
- Pokémon Center Sky Tree Town
- Pokémon Center Tokyo Bay
- Pokémon Center Yokohama
- Pokémon Center Nagoya
- Pokémon Center Kyoto
- Pokémon Center Osaka DX/Pokémon Cafe
- Pokémon Center Osaka
- Pokémon Center Hiroshima
- Pokémon Center Fukuoka
- Pokémon Store New Chitose Airport Store
- Pokémon Store Tokyo Station
- Pokémon Store Outlet Kisarazu Store
- Pokémon Store Narita Airport Store
- Pokémon Store Gotemba
- Pokémon Store Kansai Airport Store (closes on August 31)
- Pokémon Store Aeon Mall Okinawa Rycom Store
The Pokémon Centers and Pokémon Stores will continue to work with health centers to implement disease preventive measures including pre-work temperature checks, mask wearing, and hand disinfection.
The current state of emergency in Japan is scheduled to end on September 12.
Sources: Pokemon Center, Kai-You via Hachima Kikо̄