Pokémon Center Stores Temporarily Close Due to COVID-19

Stores close on Saturday

The official Japanese website for the Pokémon Center stores announced on Thursday that the following stores will temporarily close starting on Saturday due to the ongoing state of emergency and the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) situation).

Pokémon Center Sapporo

Center Sapporo Pokémon Center Tо̄hoku

Center Tо̄hoku Pokémon Center Tokyo DX/ Pokémon Cafe

Center Tokyo DX/ Cafe Pokémon Center Mega Tokyo/Pikachu Sweets

Center Mega Tokyo/Pikachu Sweets Pokémon Center Shibuya

Center Shibuya Pokémon Center Sky Tree Town

Center Sky Tree Town Pokémon Center Tokyo Bay

Center Tokyo Bay Pokémon Center Yokohama

Center Yokohama Pokémon Center Nagoya

Center Nagoya Pokémon Center Kyoto

Center Kyoto Pokémon Center Osaka DX/ Pokémon Cafe

Center Osaka DX/ Cafe Pokémon Center Osaka

Center Osaka Pokémon Center Hiroshima

Center Hiroshima Pokémon Center Fukuoka

Center Fukuoka Pokémon Store New Chitose Airport Store

New Chitose Airport Store Pokémon Store Tokyo Station

Tokyo Station Pokémon Store Outlet Kisarazu Store

Outlet Kisarazu Store Pokémon Store Narita Airport Store

Narita Airport Store Pokémon Store Gotemba

Gotemba Pokémon Store Kansai Airport Store (closes on August 31)

Airport Store (closes on August 31) Pokémon Store Aeon Mall Okinawa Rycom Store

The Pokémon Centers and Pokémon Stores will continue to work with health centers to implement disease preventive measures including pre-work temperature checks, mask wearing, and hand disinfection.

The current state of emergency in Japan is scheduled to end on September 12.

Sources: Pokemon Center, Kai-You via Hachima Kikо̄