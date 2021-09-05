Platinum End Anime's 2nd Multilingual Trailer Previews Band-Maid's Opening Song

Yuu Miyashita performs "Kōfuku-Ron" ending

The official website for the television anime of Takeshi Obata and Tsugumi Ohba 's Platinum End manga debuted the anime's second trailer with subtitles in multiple languages (including English) and third key visual on Sunday. The video announces and previews the opening theme song "Sense" by the group BAND-MAID , and it also announces the ending theme song "Kōfuku-Ron" (Theory of Surrender) by singer Yuu Miyashita.





The anime will premiere on October 7 on TBS , and on October 8 on BS11 . The anime will have an uninterrupted 24-episode run (until March 2022) to adapt the manga's entire story. Crunchyroll will stream the anime this fall worldwide outside of Asia. The first two episodes will have an advance screening at Tokyo's Shinjuku Wald 9 theater on October 3.

The cast members include:

Hideya Takahashi ( Strike Witches: Road to Berlin , JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind ) was previously announced as directing the anime at Signal.MD , but the staff now say he is directing just the "first series." Kazuchika Kise ( Ghost in the Shell Arise , Ghost in the Shell: The New Movie ) is directing the "second series." Kōji Ōdate ( No Game, No Life ) is designing the characters, and Shinichi Inotsume ( PERSONA 5 the Animation , Hayate the Combat Butler , Gangsta.) is supervising the series scripts. KUSANAGI is handling the art, Masanori Ikeda ( Digital Frontier ) is the CGI director, and Takatoshi Hamano is the sound director at Magic Capsule .

Hideyasu Narita is working on the art design, and Ayumi Ikeda is the color key artist. Yūsuke Ueno ( IMAGICA Entertainment Media Service) is editing. Masahiro Tokuda ( Cestvs: The Roman Fighter , Last Hope ) is composing the music.

Viz Media describes how the story begins:

As his classmates celebrate their middle school graduation, troubled Mirai is mired in darkness. But his battle is just beginning when he receives some salvation from above in the form of an angel. Now Mirai is pitted against 12 other chosen humans in a battle in which the winner becomes the next god of the world. Mirai has an angel in his corner, but he may need to become a devil to survive.

Obata and Ohba ( Death Note , Bakuman. ) launched the Platinum End manga in Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in November 2015, and ended it on January 4. Shueisha published the 14th and final volume on February 4.

Viz Media has been publishing the manga simultaneously in English digitally since the manga's launch. The company also publishes the manga in print.

The two creators serialized Death Note from 2003 to 2006 and Bakuman. from 2008 to 2012, both in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Viz Media publishes both in North America. Both manga have inspired anime and live-action adaptations.