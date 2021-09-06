High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even In Another World Manga Ends on October 1

This year's 18th issue of Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine revealed last Friday that Kōtarō Yamada 's manga adaptation of Riku Misora 's High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even In Another World light novels is ending in its next chapter, which will appear in the magazine's 20th issue on October 1 (the manga will not appear in the 19th issue on September 17).

The manga entered its final arc on June 4.

Yen Press publishes both the manga and the light novels in English, and it describes the manga:

In Japan, there are seven superhuman highschoolers who are world-class geniuses in various fields ranging from governance to economics and beyond. On one fateful day, these seven wind up in a plane accident and wake up only to find themselves in another world. Finding themselves in a foreign place where magic and beast-people are real, they immediately proceed to panic-or at least that's what would've happened if they were some run of the mill students!! If anything, these seven are actually using their talents to do absolutely ludicrous things so they can go home... "Let's take it easy, because if we really let loose, I'm pretty sure we'll end up destroying this world."

The manga adaptation launched in Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine in May 2016. Square Enix published the 12th compiled book volume on June 24. Yen Press published the 10th volume on June 29.

Misora launched the novel series with illustrations by Sacraneco in 2015. SB Creative 's GA Bunko label published the novel series' 10th volume in February 2020. Yen Press published the third volume on January 19.

The novels inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in October 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and also streamed an English dub .