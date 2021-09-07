Musician, Actor Gackt Goes on Indefinite Hiatus Due to Neurological Disease

The official website for musician and singer Gackt (Gakuto Ōshiro) announced on Wednesday that he is going on an indefinite hiatus from entertainment and performance activities due to an early onset neurological disease now progressing into a "life-threatening condition," and resulting in dysphonia (disorder of the voice). Gackt plans to pursue treatment to resume activity as soon as possible.

The site added that Gackt has been feeling "unwell" since shortly after returning to Japan on August 6 ( Gackt primarily lives overseas in various homes in Southeast Asia), and has been ill and losing weight for several weeks since. The announcement noted that his condition is currently stable, but medical examination has confirmed that he is not fit for work. Gackt plans to return overseas to consult with his personal doctor for treatment.

Gackt was the former vocalist of a visual-kei band named Malice Mizer. In 1999, he left the band and made his solo debut. He has contributed theme songs to franchises such as Fist of the North Star , Final Fantasy , and Mobile Suit Gundam . He appeared in the Sket Dance playing a character modeled after himself, and also voiced the villain character The Fiend With Twenty Faces in the 2016 Trickster anime. He has also voiced roles in such anime as Shiki , Tono to Issho , and Supernatural: The Anime Series . Aside from his music and voice acting career, Gackt has also acted in a number of live-action and theatrical productions.