Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Compilation Film's Teaser Reveals Title, November 12 Opening

The official website for the Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 anime began streaming a teaser trailer for the compilation film of the anime's first season on Thursday. The video reveals the film's title as Kōkaku Kidōtai SAC_2045 Jizoku Kanō Sensō ( Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 - Sustainable Warfare), as well as the November 12 opening date for the film's limited two-week screening run in 20 theaters throughout Japan.

The site also reveals that the film will use a new Dolby Atmos mix of Millennium Parade 's theme song "Fly with me."

The anime debuted on Netflix worldwide in April 2020. The first season has 12 episodes, with plans for a second season moving forward. Production I.G. USA president Maki Terashima-Furuta previously stated during an interview that the anime would have two 12-episode seasons, with Kenji Kamiyama ( Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex ) directing one of the seasons, and Shinji Aramaki ( Appleseed ) directing the other.

Kodansha and Production I.G announced a new anime based on Masamune Shirow 's Ghost in the Shell manga in April 2017. Kenji Kamiyama and Shinji Aramaki are directing the project at Production I.G and Sola Digital Arts . Russian illustrator Ilya Kuvshinov ( The Wonderland ) is the character designer. Nobuko Toda ( Sweetness & Lightning , The case files of Jeweler Richard ) and Kazuma Jinnouchi Busou Shinki: Moon Angel ) composed the music. Toda is best known for composing the music of the Metal Gear Solid series alongside Harry Gregson-Williams, and Toda and Jinnouchi collaborated on the Ultraman anime. The pair also composed the soundtracks for the Halo 4 and Halo 5 games.

Scriptwriters that worked on the series include: Kenji Kamiyama ( Eden of the East , Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex ), Ryou Higaki ( The Eccentric Family , Moribito - Guardian of the Spirit ), Kurasumi Sunayama ( Yowamushi Pedal , Gurren Lagann ), Harumi Doki (Ultraman, Cyborg 009 Call of Justice ), Dai Sato ( Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex , Samurai Champloo , Eureka Seven ), and Daisuke Daitō .