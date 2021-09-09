GhostWire: Tokyo Game's Trailer Reveals Spring 2022 Release

Game was delayed from 2021 release

Bethesda Softworks unveiled a trailer for Tango Gameworks' Ghostwire: Tokyo game during the PlayStation Showcase 2021 livestream on Thursday, and it reveals that the game will launch for PlayStation 5 and PC in spring 2022, delayed from the original 2021 release window.

The game was originally scheduled to launch in 2021. However, during Sony 's CES 2021 in January, Sony had removed the game's release window from the end card.

The company describes the game:

After strange disappearances hit Tokyo's population, it's up to you to uncover the source and purge the city of a strange, new evil. Armed with your own mysterious spectral abilities, you will face down the occult, unravel conspiracy theories and experience urban legends like never before. Don't fear the unknown. Attack it.

The game features spirits (referred to as the Visitors) that haunt Tokyo. The spirits include:

Amewarashi - a young child in a yellow raincoat

Shiromuku - a spirit wearing a pure white wedding kimono

Kuchisake - a woman who carries large scissor blades

Ikumi Nakamura , the game's former creative director, wrote the game's story, scenario, and character settings. She also designed concept art for characters, creatures, and the setting key visual. Kenji Kimura is directing the game. Shinji Mikami ( Resident Evil ) founded the game's studio, Tango Gameworks.

Bethesda unveiled the game during its E3 press conference in June 2019.