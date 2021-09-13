Right Stuf, Tokyopop Offer Reprint of Aria Manga in Masterpiece Edition

Collector's edition will receive 'final' reprint if each volume gets 900 preorders

Right Stuf , Inc. announced in partnership with Tokyopop on Monday that they will reprint all seven volumes of Aria The Masterpiece , the special collector's edition of Kozue Amano 's Aria manga, individually and in a complete series bundle for one final run — if each volume receives 900 preorders. Preorders will be open until October 13.

The website lists a release date of May 31, 2022 for all reprinted volumes and the bundle. The company noted that this will be the "final run" and "future printings of the series are unlikely."

Right Stuf is also holding a raffle for the chance to win Aria the Animation Seasons 1-3, the Aria Neo-Venezia Guidebook, or a bundle with both. Customers who preorder will receive automatic entry to the raffle, and entries may also be submitted on the company's website.

The manga volumes are two-in-one omnibus volumes with color pages and gold-foil cover embellishment. Tokyopop released the first volume, which is actually the two-volume prequel manga Aqua , in 2019.

ADV Manga released the first three of 12 total volumes of the Aria manga in North America, then Tokyopop released the first six volumes. Tokyopop also released the two-volume Aqua prequel manga in North America.

Hal Film Maker animated the 2005 television series Aria the Animation , and the anime later inspired two more television series — Aria the Natural in 2006 and Aria the Origination in 2008 — as well as original video anime (OVAs) — Aria the OVA ~Arietta~ in 2007 and Aria the Avvenire in 2015. Junichi Sato ( Sailor Moon , Princess Tutu ) directed all installments in the anime franchise .

Right Stuf 's Nozomi Entertainment label released the first anime on DVD, and it describes the original 2005 Aria the Animation television anime:

Akari Mizunashi, at the age of 15, has left everything behind to travel to a sparkling planet covered in water, Aqua, formerly known as Mars. By the 24th century, humans have found a way to colonize the formerly uninhabitable planet. More than anything, Akari wants to be an "undine" - a female gondolier who navigates the canals of the Aquan city of Neo-Venezia. The city itself is a faithful replication of Manhome's (Earth) city of Venice. To make sure that residents and tourists alike get the most from Neo-Venezia's many wonders, companies offering guided tours via gondola were formed, one of which is named Aria Company. As she begins her training with the prestigious Aria Company, will she be up to the challenges that await her on the path to achieve her dream?

Right Stuf licensed the three television series and the 2007 OVA in North America with English subtitles. Nozomi Entertainment ran a successful Kickstarter campaign to crowdfund all of the anime in the franchise in 2017, and it released the first Blu-ray Disc with the dub in March 2020.

The Aria the Benedizione anime film will open in Japan on December 3. Aria the Benedizione will be the third and final project in the "Blue Curtain Call" series that includes Aria the Avvenire and Aria the Crepuscolo .

Sources: Email correspondence, Right Stuf