Marvelous Producer Discusses Possible Daemon x Machina Game Sequel

Marvelous Entertainment producer Kenichirō Tsukuda discussed the possibility of a sequel to the company's Daemon X Machina game during the second anniversary live stream event for the first game on Tuesday. In the video (at 1:05:30 mark in the video below), Tsukuda states, "while this isn't an announcement, I want to make a strong declaration ... that [we will make] a '2' or rather a next work" for the franchise. He added he would like to add new employees to the project, and ended the statement by saying, "Even though I've basically made this declaration, it will take some time."

The game launched for the Nintendo Switch in September 2019. The game launched for PC via Steam in February 2020.

Anime studio Satelight ( Macross Frontier , Aquarion ) animated a prologue video for the game.

Marvelous Entertainment describes the game:

When the moon tore apart, the sky bled red with light, ushering in an apocalyptic new age…and to survive, you must fight. As a mercenary, defend Earth through high-speed combat against corrupted robots in a series of missions from the cockpit of your Arsenal, a fully customizable mech. Equip your Arsenal with a vast array of parts and weapons, obtain more from downed enemy Arsenals, and swap them on the fly to suit your strategy in the face of ever-rising threats.

Shoji Kawamori ( Macross ) was the mechanical designer and Yūsuke Kozaki ( Fire Emblem ) designed the characters. Junichi Nakatsuru and Rio Hamamoto composed the music. Ken Awata and Ken Karube directed the game. Tsukuda produced the game.