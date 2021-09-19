Sword Art Online, Made in Abyss Franchises Each Host Online Events With Overseas Plans

Sony revealed on Sunday that the "Sword Art Online: Ex-Chronicle" exhibit is getting a new online version titled "Sword Art Online: Ex-Chronicle Online Edition" that will take place from November 20 through December 7. A global version of the event is planned for 2022.

The Japanese version of the event will be available for 1,800 yen (about US$16) for those who access the exhibition via their smartphone or PC. The exhibit is 2,300 yen (about US$21) for who access the event via a VR device.

The previous physical exhibition was held in Tokyo in 2019 and in Kyoto in 2020 to celebrate the novels' 10th anniversary.

Similarly, the official website for the Made in Abyss anime announced on Friday that the anime's staff will hold an online fan meeting to look back at the anime's first season and film before the second season starts airing. The fan meeting will be available not just in Japan, but also in select countries overseas.

The "Made in Abyss Online Fan Meeting - Cave Raiders Guild Rally –" event will take place on November 21. Tickets will cost 3,000 yen (about US$27) for overseas fans, but fans can also purchase a ticket at the same price that will allow them to enter a lottery for a chance to ask a question during the event. Tickets will go on sale on October 2. The event will include explanatory English subtitles, and will also include a segment intended for overseas fans. An archive will be available until November 28.