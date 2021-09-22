Adekan's Tsukiji Nao Launches New BL Isekai Manga in October

The October issue of Kodansha 's Shonen Magazine Edge revealed on September 17 that Tsukiji Nao is launching a new manga titled Kyonyū Suki nanoni BL Kai ni Tensei Shimashita (I Like Big Boobs, But I Got Reincarnated into the Boys Love Realm) in the magazine's next issue on October 16.

The magazine teases the manga as a comedy story that focuses on an otaku named Otogawa who dies in an unfortunate accident and reincarnates into a world of boys love as a handsome man. Though he loves big-breasted women, he is now instead in a world where he will be crushed by muscular manboobs.

Nao launched the Adekan manga (pictured at right) in Shinshokan 's Wings magazine in 2008, and Shinshokan will publish the manga's 16th compiled book volume on Saturday.

JManga had published two volumes of the series digitally before the site ended service in May 2013. The manga inspired two stage play adaptations in 2016 and 2017.

