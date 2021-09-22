L.A.'s Animation Is Film Fest to Screen Belle, My Hero Academia: WHM, Deer King, Pompo, Poupelle, Nikuko, Summit of the Gods

The official website for GKIDS , Annecy, and Variety magazine's Animation Is Film Festival revealed on Wednesday that the France-Luxembourg animated film of Jiro Taniguchi 's The Summit of the Gods ( Kamigami no Itadaki ) manga will open the festival in Los Angeles on October 22. The film's North American premiere screening with an in-person Q&A by director Patrick Imbert will be followed by the U.S. premiere for the anime film of Shogo Sugitani 's Pompo: The Cinéphile ( Eiga Daisuki Pompo-san ) manga.

The festival hosts the West Coast premiere of Mamoru Hosoda 's new BELLE ( Ryū to Sobakasu no Hime ) anime film along with the world premiere of the English dub for Poupelle of Chimney Town on October 23. Hosoda will hold an in-person Q&A session with the screening of BELLE . The Deer King (U.S. premiere), Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko (Los Angeles premiere), and My Hero Academia THE MOVIE: World Heroes' Mission (North American premiere) will also screen on October 24.

The festival will take place at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres in Los Angeles from October 22 to 24.

Netflix will release The Summit of the Gods in select U.S. theaters on November 24 and in select U.K. theaters on November 26. The film will then stream on Netflix on November 30.

Pompo: The Cinéphile had its North American premiere at Montreal's 25th Fantasia International Film Festival in August.

Sources: Animation Is Film Festival, IndieWire