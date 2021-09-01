Netflix to Stream France-Luxembourg's Summit of the Gods Animated Film on November 30

to also release film in U.S. theaters on November 24, in U.K. theaters on November 26

Wild Bunch International began streaming a trailer on Tuesday for the France-Luxembourg animated film of Jiro Taniguchi 's The Summit of the Gods ( Kamigami no Itadaki ) manga. Additionally Netflix announced on Tuesday that it has the worldwide rights to the film outside of France, Benelux, China, Japan, and Korea. Netflix will release the film in select U.S. theaters on November 24 and in select U.K. theaters on November 26. The film will then stream on Netflix on November 30.

The film screened in July at the Cannes Film Festival as part of the Official Selection, and will open in theaters in France on September 22 under the title Le Sommet des dieux .

Patrick Imbert ( Ernest & Celestine ) directed the film, and Magali Pouzol and Imbert wrote the script with Jean-Charles Ostorero collaborating. David Coquard-Dassault (Peripheria) was the film's art director. Amine Bouhafa composed the music. Diaphana Distribution is distributing the film in France, while Wild Bunch International has the international rights. Didier Brunner (The Triplets of Belleville, Kirikou and the Sorceress) is producing the film. Cartoon Brew describes the film as a 2D/3D hybrid.

The manga is itself an adaptation of Baku Yumemakura 's novel. The story follows Fukamachi, an avid wilderness photographer who discovers a link to the past in Kathmandu, Nepal. He finds a camera supposedly belonging to George Mallory, a mountaineer who went missing on Mt. Everest. After meeting Habu Joji, a well-known climber with a passionate drive for the mountain, the two set off to uncover a piece of lost history.

The series ran in Shueisha 's Business Jump , and European company Fanfare / Ponent Mon publishes the manga in English. Taniguchi passed away on February 11, 2017.

The manga's first volume was nominated for an Ignatz award in 2010, but did not win. The English translation of the fourth volume was nominated for an Eisner award in 2014. Taniguchi was knighted in France in 2011.