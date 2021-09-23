Monster Hunter Rise Game Gets Sunbreak Expansion Next Spring

Expansion features new story, locations, mechanics for Switch, PC

CAPCOM unveiled Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak , a new expansion for its Monster Hunter Rise game, on Thursday. The game's announcement trailer reveals that it will debut for the Switch and PC via Steam in spring 2022.

The expansion will have an all-new story, with new locations to visit, as well as new gameplay mechanics.

Monster Hunter Rise launched on the Switch on March 26. The game will launch for PC in early 2022.

The "Rise" in the title refers to hunter utilizing the verticality of the game's environment, as well as the developers' desire to build enthusiasm with many players around the world. The new Wirebug allows players to complete new actions and climb a variety of vertical locations. New monsters in the game include Magnamalo, Aknosom, Great Izuchi, and Tetranodon. New locations include the Shrine Ruins. The game's base is the village of Kamura, and the story features a rampage.