Naruto, My Hero Academia, Sailor Moon Stage Plays' Streams Return in December With 2 More Titles

Live Viewing Japan announced on Thursday that it will restream three "2.5D" stage play programs - Live Spectacle Naruto , My Hero Academia : The "Ultra" Stage , and Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon : The Musical Nogizaka46 ver. 2019 - through the "GLOBE CODING" service from December 10, 2021 to February 3, 2022. In addition, the company will stream two new titles: the recent Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon : The Musical -Kaguya Hime's Beloved- musical and the upcoming Live Spectacle " NARUTO "～The Tale Of Uzumaki Naruto ～ stage play.

Stream tickets are available for four different two-week viewing periods (Note: Live Spectacle " NARUTO "～The Tale Of Uzumaki Naruto ～ will only be available for the last two viewing periods).

December 10-23

December 24-January 6

January 7-20

January 21-February 3

The first three older stage plays will stream worldwide except in the Middle East, Mainland China, North Korea, and Russia. The two newer stage plays have the same exceptions and will also not stream in Japan.

Live Viewing Japan streamed Live Spectacle Naruto , My Hero Academia : The "Ultra" Stage , and Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon : The Musical Nogizaka46 ver. 2019 from August 6 to August 26.

Live Spectacle Naruto ran in 2015. My Hero Academia : The "Ultra" Stage ran in 2019. Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon : The Musical Nogizaka46 ver. 2019 is a 2019 run of a stage play that originally ran in 2018.

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon : The Musical -Kaguya Hime's Beloved- ran from September 3-12. The musical was originally planned to debut in summer 2019, but then was delayed to summer 2020. It was delayed again due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Live Spectacle " NARUTO "～The Tale Of Uzumaki Naruto ～ will run in Tokyo's Nippon Seinen -kan Hall from December 4 to 13, and in Osaka's Hotel Mielparque from December 25 to January 2.

"2.5D" is a term used for stage plays that mostly adapt anime, manga, and game properties.

Source: Press release

Live Spectacle “ NARUTO ” © Masashi Kishimoto , Scott/ SHUEISHA /Live Spectacle “ NARUTO ” Production Committee 2016 Short version: ©KM, S/S/LSN2016

My Hero Academia The “Ultra” Stage ©K.Horikoshi/ Shueisha , “ MY HERO ACADEMIA ” The “Ultra” Stage Project Short version: ©KH/S・MHAUS

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon : The Musical Nogizaka46 ver. 2019 © Naoko Takeuchi ・PNP / Musical“ Sailor Moon ” Nogizaka46 ver. Production Committee 2019 Short version: ©T・P/MSMN46,2019

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon : The Musical -Kaguya Hime's Beloved- © Naoko Takeuchi ・PNP / Musical “ Sailor Moon ” Production Committee 2021 Short version:©T・P/MSM2021