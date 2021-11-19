Rusted Armors Anime's Video Reveals Staff, Opening Song, January 9 Debut

The official website for the television anime of the Sabiiro no Armor ( Rusted Armors ) franchise began streaming its second promotional video for the anime on Friday. The video reveals and previews the anime's opening theme song "Faith" by Taiki Satō , Toshiki Masuda , and Ryūji Satō as their respective characters, and also reveals the anime's main staff and January 9 premiere.

Shinmei Kawahara ( Tōfu Kozō ) is directing the anime at Kigumi , and Ohine Ezaki (episodes of Classroom of the Elite , The Rising of The Shield Hero ) is supervising and writing the series scripts.

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX1, Sun TV , TV Wakayama , and AT-X on January 9, and on BS Fuji on January 11.

Normally, "2.5-D" stage play projects are based on existing anime or manga, but with the Rusted Armors project, the stage play started first in 2017. Nelke Planning oversees the project. The project focuses on the relationship between the gun-toting Magoichi — who is the leader of the Saika Ikki mercenary group — and the Sengoku era warlord Oda Nobunaga. Taiki Satō from Fantastics from Exile Tribe is slated to reprise the role of Magoichi from the multimedia project's stage play for the anime. Voice actor Toshiki Masuda is also slated to reprise his role as Oda Nobunaga from the stage play.

The other cast members include:

Artist hagi launched a manga version of the project in Monthly Comic Gene in January 2019. The manga's second volume shipped in January 2020.

Kairi Shimotsuki launched a new manga for the franchise titled Sabiiro no Armor: Reimei (Rusted Armors: Daybreak) in Monthly Comic Gene on May 14.