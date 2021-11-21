Skip and Loafer High School Manga's TV Anime Confirmed

releases's manga in English about small town girl going to high school in Tokyo

The January 2022 issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Afternoon magazine confirmed on Monday that Misaki Takamatsu 's Skip and Loafer ( Skip to Loafer ) manga is inspiring a television anime. Takamatsu posted an illustration to celebrate the news, and Monthly Afternoon posted a promotional video:

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga digitally and in print in English, and it describes the story:

Excellent student Iwakura Mitsumi has always dreamt about leaving her small town, going to a prestigious university, and making positive change in the world. But she's so focused on reaching her goals that she's not prepared for the very different (and overwhelming) city life that awaits her in a Tokyo high school. Luckily, she makes fast friends with Shima Sousuke, a handsome classmate who's as laid-back as she is over-prepared. Can this naive country girl make it big in Tokyo with Sousuke by her side?

Takamatsu launched the manga in Kodansha 's Monthly Afternoon magazine in August 2018. Kodansha will publish the manga's sixth compiled book volume on Monday.

The manga ranked #7 in manga for male readers in the 2020 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook. It was nominated in the 13th Manga Taisho awards in 2020, and was also nominated in the Best General Manga category of Kodansha 's 44th annual Manga Awards in 2020.

Source: Comic Natalie