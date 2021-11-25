News
Toei Animation Confirms Delicious Party Precure as Franchise's 19th Entry
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Ongoing Tropical-Rouge! Precure anime premiered on February 28
Toei Animation confirmed on Friday that its 19th Precure project is titled Delicious Party♡Precure. Unlike when it announced previous Precure entries, Toei has not yet specified when Delicious Party♡Precure will premiere.
Toei Animation filed the trademark for a logo for the title in November.
The currently airing Precure (Pretty Cure) series, Tropical-Rouge! Precure, premiered on February 28. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.
The Eiga Tropical-Rouge! Precure: Yuki no Princess to Kiseki no Yubiwa! (Tropical-Rouge! Precure the Movie: The Snow Princess and the Miraculous Ring) film opened in Japan on October 23. The film ranked at #1 in its opening weekend.
Source: Comic Natalie