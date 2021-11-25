Toei Animation Confirms Delicious Party Precure as Franchise's 19th Entry

Toei Animation confirmed on Friday that its 19th Precure project is titled Delicious Party♡ Precure . Unlike when it announced previous Precure entries, Toei has not yet specified when Delicious Party♡ Precure will premiere.

Toei Animation filed the trademark for a logo for the title in November.

The currently airing Precure ( Pretty Cure ) series, Tropical-Rouge! Precure , premiered on February 28. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

The Eiga Tropical-Rouge! Precure: Yuki no Princess to Kiseki no Yubiwa! (Tropical-Rouge! Precure the Movie: The Snow Princess and the Miraculous Ring) film opened in Japan on October 23. The film ranked at #1 in its opening weekend.

Source: Comic Natalie