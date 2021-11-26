Kotaro Lives Alone Anime Casts Junichi Suwabe, Saori Hayami

Both play Shimizu Apartments residents

The official website for the anime of Mami Tsumura 's Kotarō wa Hitori Gurashi ( Kotaro Lives Alone ) manga revealed two more cast members for the anime on Friday. The new cast members both play tenants of Shimizu Apartments:

Junichi Suwabe as Isamu Tamaru



Saori Hayami as Mizuki Akitomo





Netflix will debut the anime worldwide next spring. Rie Kugimiya will play Kotaro Satо̄, and Toshiki Masuda will play Shin Karino.

Tomoe Makino ( Woodpecker Detective's Office ) is directing the series at LIDEN FILMS . Tomomi Kimura ( Kochoki ) is designing the characters, and Hiroshi Satо̄ is in charge of story composition.

The "apartment comedy with laughs and tears" centers on a 4-year-old boy named Kotarō Satо̄, who moves next door to Shin Karino, an unsuccessful manga artist. Kotarō has no parents and lives alone. Not only does he seem to earn a living, he actually seems more put together than his own strange neighbors.

Tsumura launched the manga in Big Comic Superior in 2015. The manga's eighth compiled book volume shipped on September 30. The series has reached over 1.4 million copies in circulation.

The manga won an Electronic Manga Award in 2018.

The manga inspired a live-action series that debuted on April 24.