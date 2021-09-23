Kotarō wa Hitori Gurashi Comedy Manga Gets Anime on Netflix Next Spring

star in anime about 4-year-old boy who lives alone

This year's 20th issue of Shogakukan 's Big Comic Superior magazine announced on Friday that Mami Tsumura's Kotarō wa Hitori Gurashi (Kotaro Lives Alone) manga will get an anime adaptation on Netflix worldwide next spring.

Rie Kugimiya will play Kotaro Satо̄, and Toshiki Masuda will play Shin Karino.

Tomoe Makino ( Woodpecker Detective's Office ) is directing the series at LIDEN FILMS . Tomomi Kimura ( Kochoki ) is designing the characters, and Hiroshi Satо̄ is in charge of story composition.

The "apartment comedy with laughs and tears" centers on a 4-year-old boy named Kotarō Satо̄, who moves next door to Shin Karino, an unsuccessful manga artist. Kotarō has no parents and lives alone. Not only does he seem to earn a living, he actually seems more put together than his own strange neighbors.

Tsumura launched the manga in Big Comic Superior in 2015. The manga's seventh compiled book volume shipped in Japan in September 2020. The manga's eighth volume will ship on September 30. The series has reached over 1.4 million copies in circulation.

The manga won an Electronic Manga Award in 2018.

The manga inspired a live-action series that debuted on April 24.

Source: Big Comics Superior issue 20