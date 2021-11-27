News
Danganronpa Staff Develop Enigma Archives Rain Code Game
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Spike Chunsoft announced at the end of the "Danganronpa 10th Anniversary Event: Ultimate Class Reunion" event on Saturday that it and Too Kyo Games are developing a new game titled Enigma Archives Rain Code (Chō Tantei Jikenbo Rain Code).
The new "dark fantasy mystery" game reunites the main staff of the Danganronpa games, including scenario writer Kazutaka Kodaka, composer Masafumi Takada, and designer Rui Komatsuzaki.
The staff did not reveal any other details such as platforms or release date, but did reveal a few screenshots from the game. Kodaka stated in an interview with Famitsu, "I think the game will be a mystery adventure that no one has ever seen before."
