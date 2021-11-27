Danganronpa Staff Develop Enigma Archives Rain Code Game

Spike Chunsoft announced at the end of the "Danganronpa 10th Anniversary Event: Ultimate Class Reunion" event on Saturday that it and Too Kyo Games are developing a new game titled Enigma Archives Rain Code ( Chō Tantei Jikenbo Rain Code ).

The new "dark fantasy mystery" game reunites the main staff of the Danganronpa games, including scenario writer Kazutaka Kodaka , composer Masafumi Takada , and designer Rui Komatsuzaki .

The staff did not reveal any other details such as platforms or release date, but did reveal a few screenshots from the game. Kodaka stated in an interview with Famitsu, "I think the game will be a mystery adventure that no one has ever seen before."

Sources: Enigma Archives Rain Code game's website and English website, 4Gamer (松本隆一), Famitsu.com