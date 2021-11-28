News
Top-Selling Manga in Japan by Series: 2021 — Jujutsu Kaisen Edges Out Demon Slayer

posted on by Egan Loo
Jujutsu Kaisen sells 30.9 million, Demon Slayer sells 29.5 million, followed by Tokyo Revengers, Attack on Titan, My Hero Academia

Kimetsu no Yaiba Gotouge Koyoharu Gashū -Ikuseisо̄-, the first Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba art book (pictured right), ranked #3 on the general book ranking chart with 491,007 copies sold. Kimetsu no Yaiba Nuriehon -Ao- (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Coloring Book: Blue) was #7 with 414,523 copies sold, and Kimetsu no Yaiba Nuriehon -Aka- (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Coloring Book: Red) was #9 with 370,460 copies sold. The television anime's third official characters book ranked #13 with 278,531 copies. Thanks to these and other books, Gotouge was the #2 author on the general book ranking chart with 1,438,881 copies.

Gege Akutami and Ballad Kitaguni's Jujutsu Kaisen Iku Natsu to Kaeru Aki novel ranked #15 on the general book ranking chart with 259,960 copies.



This list covers sales of physical copies surveyed from November 23, 2020 to November 21, 2021.

Rank Title Author Estimated Sales
1 Jujutsu Kaisen Gege Akutami 30,917,746
2 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Koyoharu Gotouge 29,511,021
3 Tokyo Revengers Ken Wakui 24,981,486
4 Attack on Titan Hajime Isayama 7,332,398
5 My Hero Academia Kōhei Horikoshi 7,020,361

Source: Oricon

