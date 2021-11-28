News
Top-Selling Manga in Japan by Series: 2021 — Jujutsu Kaisen Edges Out Demon Slayer
posted on by Egan Loo
Kimetsu no Yaiba Gotouge Koyoharu Gashū -Ikuseisо̄-, the first Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba art book (pictured right), ranked #3 on the general book ranking chart with 491,007 copies sold. Kimetsu no Yaiba Nuriehon -Ao- (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Coloring Book: Blue) was #7 with 414,523 copies sold, and Kimetsu no Yaiba Nuriehon -Aka- (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Coloring Book: Red) was #9 with 370,460 copies sold. The television anime's third official characters book ranked #13 with 278,531 copies. Thanks to these and other books, Gotouge was the #2 author on the general book ranking chart with 1,438,881 copies.
Gege Akutami and Ballad Kitaguni's Jujutsu Kaisen Iku Natsu to Kaeru Aki novel ranked #15 on the general book ranking chart with 259,960 copies.
This list covers sales of physical copies surveyed from November 23, 2020 to November 21, 2021.
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Estimated Sales
|1
|Jujutsu Kaisen
|Gege Akutami
|30,917,746
|2
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
|Koyoharu Gotouge
|29,511,021
|3
|Tokyo Revengers
|Ken Wakui
|24,981,486
|4
|Attack on Titan
|Hajime Isayama
|7,332,398
|5
|My Hero Academia
|Kōhei Horikoshi
|7,020,361
Source: Oricon
