Top-Selling Manga in Japan by Volume: 2021 (First Half)

The 23rd and final volume of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga is the first manga volume to sell over 4 million copies in Oricon's half-year sales ranking charts since Oricon began posting rankings in 2008. The first volume in the series is the first manga volume to sell a cumulative total of over 5 million copies since 2008. As of May, 19 volumes in the series have each sold over 5 million copies.

Shueisha ran full-page-spread ads in Japan's top five newspapers (Yomiuri, Asahi, Mainichi, Sankei, Nihon Keizai) on the evening before and the morning of the final Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga volume's launch day.





This list covers sales of physical copies surveyed from November 23, 2020 to May 23, 2021.

Source: Oricon