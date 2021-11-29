Pokémon Journeys Anime Casts Chiyuki Miura as Ghost Gym Leader Allister

Character to appear in episodes airing on December 17, 24

TV Tokyo revealed on Monday that Chiyuki Miura will play the Galar region's Ghost Gym Leader Allister ("Onion" in Japanese) in the Pokémon Journeys: The Series anime. The episodes that will air on December 17 and December 24 will feature the character.

The anime will have a two-part special episode that will premiere on December 3 with the second part airing on December 10. The episode will feature Dawn/Hikari and Cynthia/Shirona from the Pokémon - Diamond and Pearl series, who previously appeared in recent episodes. The special episode will feature Dialga, Palkia, and characters who look like Ash and his friends.

Pokémon Journeys: The Series premiered on TV Tokyo and its affiliates in Japan in November 2019, two days after the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games shipped worldwide. The first 12 episodes of the anime debuted in the United States on Netflix in June 2020, and the service added new episodes quarterly. The anime also premiered on the Canadian television channel Teletoon in May 2020.

Netflix confirmed in February that the batch of episodes that it began streaming in March would be the Pokémon Journey series' final episodes. Netflix then premiered Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series , billed as the 24th season of the Pokémon anime, on September 10.



Source: 4Gamer